T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-Final 1: New Zealand - Pakistan Match Pitch, Weather Report

New Zealand will face Pakistan in the first semifinal of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (November 9). Both New Zealand and Pakistan were semifinalists last year.

New Zealand has never won an ICC world title in white-ball formats, whereas Pakistan won the 50-over World Cup in 1992 and the T20 World Cup in 2009.

Sydney Weather:

The temperature in Sydney on Wednesday (November 9) is expected to range between 21 and 14 degrees. However, there is a 20% chance of rain with northerly winds gusting to around 20 kmph. However, the rainfall may not be enough to disrupt the match, but we may see some minor delays at the most.

Pitch Report:

The Sydney cricket ground pitch often helps batters in the early stages, but as the game progresses, spinners will come into play. World-class spinners can be found in both New Zealand and Pakistan.

The winning team will meet India or England in the T20 World Cup 2022 final match.

Squads:

New Zealand:

Kane Williamson (captain), Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill, Lockie Ferguson, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult, Finn Allen.

Pakistan:

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood. Standby Players: Usman Qadir, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani.