T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule, Streaming Details, Match Time and Other Details

T20 World Cup 2022: The eighth edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 is expected to be the largest and greatest ever, with 16 countries competing in 45 matches in seven Australian cities from October 16 to November 13.

Qualifier matches will begin on October 16 and the Super 12 matches will kick off on October 22.

Group A: Namibia, Netherlands, Sri Lanka, United Arab Emirates

Group B: Ireland, Scotland, West Indies, Zimbabwe

Super 12 Groups

Group 1: Afghanistan, Australia, England, New Zealand,

Group 2: Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, South Africa

Where to watch T20 World Cup matches?

On TV: Star Sports Network will telecast the T20 World Cup matches.

Online: Live streaming matches will be available on Disney + Hotstar

T20 World Cup 2022 Venues:

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 will be held at seven different locations across Australia, with the final being held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and the semi-finals at Adelaide Oval and the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The other host sites are Brisbane's Gabba, Geelong's Kardinia Park, Hobart's Bellerive Oval, and Perth Stadium.

T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule:

October 16: Sri Lanka vs Namibia - 9:30 AM and UAE vs Netherlands - 1:30 PM

October 17: West Indies vs Scotland -9:30 AM and Zimbabwe vs Ireland - 1:30 PM

October 18: Namibia vs Netherlands - 9:30 AM and Sri Lanka vs UAE - 1:30 PM

October 19: Scotland vs Ireland - 9:30 AM and West Indies vs Zimbabwe - 1:30 PM

October 20: Sri Lanka vs Netherlands - 9:30 AM and Namibia vs UAE-1:30 PM at

October 21: West Indies vs Ireland - 9:30 AM and Scotland vs Zimbabwe- 1:30 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12

October 22: New Zealand vs Australia - 12:30 PM and England vs Afghanistan - 4:30 PM

October 23: Group A Winner vs Group B Runner-up - 9:30 AM and India vs Pakistan - 1:30 PM

October 24: Bangladesh vs Group A Runner-up - 9:30 AM and South Africa vs Group B Winner - 1:30 PM

October 25: Australia vs Group A Winner - 1:30 PM

October 26: England vs Group B Runner-up - 9:30 AM and New Zealand vs Afghanistan - 1:30 PM

October 27: South Africa vs Bangladesh - 8:30 AM, India vs Group A Runner-up - 12:30 PM and Pakistan vs Group B Winner - 4:30 PM

October 28: Afghanistan vs Group B Runner-up - 9:30 AM and England vs Australia - 1:30 PM

October 29: New Zealand vs Group A Winner -9:30 AM

October 30: Bangladesh vs Group B Winner- 8:30 AM, Pakistan vs Group A Runner-up - 12:30 PM and India vs South Africa - 4:30 PM

October 31: Australia vs Group B Runner-up - 1:30 PM

November 1: Afghanistan vs Group A Winner - 9:30 AM and England vs New Zealand- 1:30 PM

November 2: Group B Winner vs Group A Runner-up -9:30 AM and India vs Bangladesh - 1:30 PM

November 3: Pakistan vs South Africa - 1:30 PM

November 4: New Zealand vs Group B Runner-up - 9:30 AM and Australia vs Afghanistan - 1:30 PM

November 5: England vs Group A Winner -1:30 PM

November 6: South Africa vs Group A Runner-up - 5:30 AM and Pakistan vs Bangladesh- 9:30 AM

November 9: Semi-final 1:

November 10: Semi-final 2:

November 13- Finals