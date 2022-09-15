T20 World Cup 2022: Sanju Samson Fans To Protest Against BCCI, Deets Inside

The BCCI revealed Team India's team for the forthcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia on Monday (September 12). Since the day the BCCI announced the squad, the board has been subjected to trolling because Sanju Samson was not selected.

Despite stunning everyone with his T20I exploits this year, swashbuckling batsman Sanju Samson could not make the cut. Samson has played in six Twenty20 Internationals for India in 2022, scoring 179 runs at an average of 44.75 and a strike rate of 158.40 with one half-century. In addition, he led the Rajasthan Royals to the IPL finals this season.

Sanju Samson's omission has enraged many Indian cricket fans, and the BCCI is sure to face a reaction in the near future.

According to IANS, supporters in Thiruvananthapuram are preparing a protest against the cricket board during the India-South Africa T20I match on September 28 at the Greenfield Stadium.

According to the report, residents may show up wearing T-shirts with Samson's image on them to protest the BCCI during the India vs. South Africa match.