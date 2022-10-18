T20 World Cup 2022: Sachin Tendulkar Predicts Semi-Finalists Teams

T20 World Cup 2022: The Indian cricket team is playing warm-up games. In the practice match played on Monday in Brisbane, India defeated Australia by six runs. The Australian team was dismissed for 180 runs after India had amassed a total of 186 runs for 7 wickets. In the last over, pacer Mohammed Shami got three wickets for only four runs. India will play their second warm-up match on October 19 against New Zealand.

The Super-12 round will begin on October 22. Team India will play its opening match against Pakistan on October 23. Ahead of the mouth-watering clash, Sachin Tendulkar has predicted the India-Pakistan match winner and the semi-finalist teams.

In an interview with The Telegraph, he stated regarding the Ind-Pak game that "India is the favourite squad. Yes, without a doubt, I always root for India to triumph. Not simply because I'm Indian, but because I genuinely think that we have the ability to do well in these conditions."

"I certainly want India to win the championship, but in my opinion, Pakistan, Australia, and England are the top three teams also capable of making it to the semifinals. Similar to South Africa, New Zealand has success potential. India stands a great opportunity. This team is evenly matched, and we have the right ingredients to succeed. In fact, I have a lot of confidence in the group," added Sachin Tendulkar.