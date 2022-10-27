T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma Overtakes Yuvraj Singh in This Record

T20 World Cup 2022: Team India captain Rohit Sharma made a half-century against the Netherlands in the T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) (October 27). During his 35-ball fifty, Rohit hammered three sixes. Rohit Sharma's third six made him India's leading six-hitter in the T20 World Cup

Rohit Sharma surpassed Yuvraj Singh as India's highest six-hitter in T20 World Cups with his third maximum in the 10th over against the Netherlands in a Super 12 match in Sydney on Thursday.

Yuvraj got 33 sixes in 31 games. Chris Gayle of the West Indies leads the list with 63 sixes in 33 matches. Rohit now has 34 sixes.

Top Indian Six-hitters in T20 World Cup

Rohit Sharma- 34

Yuvraj Singh- 33

Virat Kohli- 24

MS Dhoni- 16

Suresh Raina- 12

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2022: Netizens Troll KL Rahul For Getting Out Early

Top six-hitters in T20 World Cup

Chris Gayle – 63

Rohit Sharma – 34

Yuvraj Singh – 33

David Warner – 31

Shane Watson – 31

Rohit was dismissed on 53 runs off 39 balls, holing out to Colin Ackerman at deep midwicket off left-arm spinner Fred Klaasen. After Rohit, Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli continued the innings. Suryakumar Yadav set a new record by passing Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan to become the highest T20I run-getter in 2022.