T20 World Cup 2022: Rishab Pant or Dinesh Karthik Who Will Be In Playing XI Against England

The Indian team's entire focus shifted to the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final match against England. Ahead of the crucial match against Jos Buttler's men, former India head coach Ravi Shastri wants the team to make one batting order change.

So far, veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik has been preferred behind the stumps owing to his 'finishing' skills. Pant was given the opportunity to bat against Zimbabwe, but he failed to capitalize, departing for a meager 3 off 5 balls.

Dinesh is a wonderful team player. "But, looking at the attack of England or New Zealand, I believe you need a robust left-hander who can turn it on, is a match-winner, and a left-hander," Shastri said.

He added that "Pant performed admirably against England. He recently won a one-day international match against England. Pant, not only because he played here, but also because of the X-factor angle he can bring to the semi-final. You're playing in Adelaide, where the boundaries are short and square, which is another reason why a left-hander should be present to disrupt England's attack. There is a sense of sameness when there are too many right-handers. England has a good attack, with a mix of left-handers and right-handers."

"You need a left-handed batsman in your team who can be dangerous and win you a game in the back overs even if you have lost three or four wickets at the top," Shastri conculded.

