T20 World Cup 2022: Reason For Virat Kohli's Absence in Warm Up Match

India easily defeated West Australia XI in Perth in a T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up game. Suryakumar Yadav scored a fifty, but why did Virat Kohli not play in the match that became viral?

Following the conclusion of the match, Indian ace-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was questioned about why Kohli did not participate. Ashwin made a cheeky comment, saying he needed to be the coach of the Indian squad.

Ashwin was quoted saying after the warm-up match, "I wish I could walk into Rahul Dravid's shoes one day and answer that question, but as of now, your guess is as good as mine."

For the previous three days, the Men in Blue have been training at the WACA. The Indian team was not at its best with the bat, but they still managed to record a respectable total in the warm-up match. In 20 overs, the visitors scored 158/6. In response, WACA XI managed only 145 in 20 overs.

On October 12, India will play another warm-up match against Western XI, and the ICC has scheduled warm-up matches for October 17 and 19. Meanwhile, a second-string Indian side will face South Africa in a series decider on October 11 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.