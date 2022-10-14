T20 World Cup 2022: Rain Likely To Play Spoilsport During Ind-Pak Match?

T20 World Cup 2022 is scheduled to take place on October 16. The Indian World Cup squad is in Brisbane for the ICC scheduled warm-up matches which take place on October 17 and 19 against Australia and New Zealand. India will officially begin their T20 World Cup campaign with a match against arch-rivals on October 23 ( Sunday).

The T20 World Cup encounter between India and Pakistan on October 23rd is expected to be a mouth-watering clash for the fans not just because it is both teams' first World Cup game, but also because they had already played each other twice in Asia Cup, with each team winning once. While the Indian team won the group stage, Babar Azam's side avenged that defeat in the Asia Cup Super 4 stage.

According to weather reports, the rain gods may have a say in the contest, as early weather forecasts indicate that rain may play spoilsport throughout the game.

Even though the event has already sold out and spectators can expect a thrilling battle, early weather predictions were fearing supporters that the game may be ruined by rain.

