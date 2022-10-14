T20 World Cup 2022: This Player Replaces Injured Jasprit Bumrah, Confirms BCCI

T20 World Cup 2022: Mohammed Shami has been appointed as Jasprit Bumrah's successor for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, which begins this month in Australia. After missing the last T20I series at home due to Covid-19, Shami is fit and ready to show his mark in the prestigious T20 World Cup. It is known that Bumrah has been dealing with a back problem and is expected to be ready for cricket next year.

"Mohammed Shami has been picked as Jasprit Bumrah's replacement in India's ICC Men's T20 World Cup roster by the All-India Senior Selection Committee. Shami has arrived in Australia and will join the squad in Brisbane for the warm-up matches. Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur have been named backups and will soon go to Australia "BCCI stated in a statement issued through its official Twitter account.

🚨 NEWS 🚨: Shami replaces Bumrah In India’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Squad. #TeamIndia | #T20WorldCup Details 🔽https://t.co/nVovMwmWpI — BCCI (@BCCI) October 14, 2022

Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur have been named backups for India's team in Australia and will go there shortly.

India T20 World Cup Squad:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami.