T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan's Mr Bean Reaction After PAK vs ZIM Match

T20 World Cup 2022: Pak Bean, Mr. Bean's lookalike, has finally spoken out after Pakistan lost a nail-biter to Zimbabwe by one run. Asif Muhammad, Pakistan's Mr. Bean, has been making headlines ahead of the two teams' T20 World Cup match. After Babar Azam's team lost by a run, Zimbabwe's President and Pakistan's Prime Minister exchanged tweets on the Mr. Bean dispute.

As a result of the turn of events, Asif Muhammad has now opened up. Mr. Bean went on to convey his affection for Zimbabwe and its people. In the video, he also acknowledged his love for his nation and stated that the game between the two teams was a tough one.

Watch Video Here:

Speaking about the controversy, after the Pakistan official cricket board shared the training pictures on Twitter, a person trolled PCB and said "As Zimbabweans, we won't forgive you. You once gave us that fraud Pak Bean instead of Mr. Bean Rowan. We will settle the matter tomorrow" Soon after that his tweet went viral and led to controversy on Twitter.

Also Read: When is India's Next Match in T20 World Cup 2022