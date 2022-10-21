T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistani Batsman Injured Ahead Of Crucial Match Against India

Prior to the championship match versus India in the present T20 World Cup in Australia, Pakistan dealt with a serious injury concern. On Sunday, October 23, the two sides are scheduled to square off at the MCG. Prior to the game, their scheduled third batter Shan Masood took a blow to the right side of his head and was shifted to the hospital.

Pakistani Batter Shan Masood has been taken to the hospital. Doctors will examine him and then further steps will be taken. Mohd. Nawaz’s shot hit Masood on the head for this unfortunate injury. He was lying down on the ground for 5-7 minutes. Further information on his availability for the marquee could only be known after his release from the hospital.

A moment of extreme scare. Mohammad Nawaz is distraught and down on the ground after his shot hits Shan Masood flash at the back of his neck😳 Watch this exclusive footage on @Sportskeeda. #T20WorldCup #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/9JrhGQ0ZSg — Srinjoy Sanyal (@srinjoysanyal07) October 21, 2022

