T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistani Actress Vows to Marry A Zimbabwe Player if Team Beats India

India will face Zimbabwe in their last Super 12 encounter in the T20 World Cup 2022 on November 6. The game will take place at Melbourne Cricket Ground. India happily sits in first place in the points table with six points. India's next match will depend on Pakistan's semi-finals fate in the T20 World Cup 2022

Sehar Shinwari, a Pakistani actor, tweeted about the upcoming India-Zimbabwe T20 match, which is getting a lot of attention. Shinwari stated in a tweet that if Zimbabwe "miraculously" defeats India, she will marry a Zimbabwean man.

I'll marry a Zimbabwean guy, if their team miraculously beats India in next match 🙂 — Sehar Shinwari (@SeharShinwari) November 3, 2022

Of course, the tweet generated a variety of responses. Some individuals trolled her by sharing her past forecasts and pointing out how incorrect they were.

Earlier, throughout India's match against Bangladesh, Shinwari was constantly tweeting and wishing for India to lose. Her most recent post has gained attraction among Twitter users and trolling her.

That is okay but when will this be happeninghttps://t.co/ER2ZtRy1Q3 — ●•Gιяιѕн•● (@me_girish) November 3, 2022

Again fake tweet 😁😁😁



Before u said that if Bangladesh bets India n India losses the match u will change ur name to #Narendra_modi😁😁😁😁



So pls follow ur words n change ur name immediately 😂😂😂 — Rajesh Kumar (@RajeshK01863916) November 3, 2022