T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan Vice-Captain Shadab Khan Upset After Losing To Zimbabwe

Two defeats against India and Zimbabwe have severely harmed Pakistan's chances of reaching the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals. The Babar Azam-led team has played two nail-biters and failed to hold their nerve in both. Pakistan failed to defend 159 against India in their first game, and they also failed to chase 131 against Zimbabwe. The Men in Green were defeated by one run.

Given their performance last year, Pakistan's defeat was shocking. However, the last few months have not been kind to the semifinalists from the previous edition. They were defeated 3-4 at home by England. Prior to that, Pakistan was defeated in the Asia Cup 2022 final by Sri Lanka.

It was a heartbreaking defeat for the Men in Green and their fans. Pakistan's players couldn't believe what had just occurred. Many of them were moved to tears as a result of this loss. Pakistan's vice-captain, Shadab Khan, was seen in tears after the team failed to meet Zimbabwe's target.

Here is the video:

Pakistan will need to rely on other team results, as well as winning their remaining three games, to qualify. However, the chances are less.

