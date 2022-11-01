T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan Still Have Chance To Enter Semis, Check How

After losing to India and Zimbabwe, Pakistan's chances of advancing to the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final were dependent on other team performances.

Bangladesh overcame Zimbabwe in a thrilling final, and Pakistan defeated the Netherlands by six wickets in their tournament opener. However, India's loss to South Africa has affected Pakistan's chances in the semis.

India dominated Group 2 and was one win away from sealing a spot in the semi-finals. South Africa stunned the Men in Blue by winning in Perth and grabbing the table lead. They are currently clear favorites to win the group. The sole difference between India and Bangladesh in the rankings is their contrasting net run rates. The NRR of +0.844 provides India with the lead, but it also emphasizes how important the forthcoming match between India and Bangladesh on Wednesday will be.

Can Pakistan still make it to the semi-finals?

Pakistan must win their final two games, against South Africa on November 3 and Bangladesh on November 6, to finish with a maximum of six points, and India has to win the match against Bangladesh. Their prospects are now more dependent on outside sources.

In a battle between teams with six points, their victory against the Proteas will not allow them to grab first place in the table, and they will also need to win their next two games by huge margins to have a chance in terms of NRR.

