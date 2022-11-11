T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Trolls Team India After Defeat In Semi-Final

England openers Jos Buttler and Alex Hales put on a show in the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final and defeated England by 10 wickets. The title match will be against Pakistan and England.

With Pakistan and England ready to meet in the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on November 13 (Sunday), Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif takes a dig at India's defeats in two T20 World Cups in a row. The prime minister reminded everyone of the Men in Green's 152-for-no-loss performance against India in the 2021 World Cup, and he shared a tweet mocking India after they were humiliated by England.

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif tweeted "So, this Sunday, it’s: 152/0 vs 170/0 #T20WorldCup."

Hales and Buttler's partnership was the most for any wicket in T20 World Cups, and it could not have come at a better moment for England. The 152-run partnership between Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan against India in the 2021 World Cup is fourth on the list.

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2022: Celebrities, Former Cricketers Back Indian Team After Loss Against England