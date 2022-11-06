T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan Beats Bangladesh, Enters Semis

In a crucial game, Pakistan defeated Bangladesh and qualified for the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-finals. Following South Africa's dramatic defeat to the Netherlands earlier in the day, this game has become a virtual quarter-final, with both Bangladesh and Pakistan having a chance to finish in the top two. Pakistan won a nail-biting pursuit in which both teams made several errors. Bangladesh finished fifth in the group, one place behind the Netherlands.

Bangladesh made a strong start to the innings, with 70 runs at the midway mark, but they came apart totally in the second half. Shanto played a nice hand with his 50, but no other batter ever supported him. Shakib's expulsion was packed with controversy, as he was thrown out LBW despite the fact that the replays appeared to show an inside edge. Shaheen Shah, who began the tournament hesitantly bowled a fantastic stint, taking four wickets.

Mohammad Haris scored 31 off just 12 balls to help Pakistan overcome Bangladesh by 5 wickets and advance to the semi-finals. Pakistan has now joined India in qualifying for the Group 2 semi-finals.

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2022: Semi-Final Teams, Schedule, Live Streaming Details