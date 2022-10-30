T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan Beat Netherlands By 6 Wickets

Pakistan earned their first win in the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday, defeating the Netherlands by six wickets in Perth. Shadab Khan starred with the ball, taking three wickets in a must-win game for Babar Azam's team. Pakistan finished the 92-run chase in 13.5 overs. The victory will also significantly increase their run rate, which helps them to advance to the semi-finals.

The Pakistani captain, Babar Azam had an opportunity to reclaim his lost form, but he has failed to score in double figures at the present World Cup. Mohammad Rizwan effectively scored 49 runs to assist the Men in Green chase down a 92-run target.

Shadab Khan took three wickets and Mohammad Wasim Jr took two as the Netherlands managed only 91/9 after electing to bat first. Colin Ackermann (27) was the highest run-scorer for the Netherlands. Brandon Glover grabbed two wickets. Meanwhile, a Haris Rauf bouncer prompted Bas de Leede to quit the field after a ball struck his helmet. Logan van Beek has taken his position as a concussion replacement.

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2022: Haris Rauf's Deadly Bouncer Injures Netherland Batsman Bas de Leede