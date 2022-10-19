T20 World Cup 2022 PAK vs AFG: Shaheen Afridi's Bowls Deadly Yorker Injures Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Pakistan is playing their last warm-up match against played Afghanistan in their last T20 World Cup 2022. Babar won the toss and decided to bowl first. Shaheen Afridi picked Afghanistan's opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the first over alone.

The way Gurbaz was dismissed raised questions for Nabi's squad because he had to leave the field hurt and on his teammate's shoulders.

The event happened after Shaheen bowled a toe-crunching yorker for the fifth ball of the first over. Gurbaz managed to get his bat on the delivery, but the ball had first smacked him on his foot, leaving him groaning in pain as Shaheen performed his trademark celebration.

Gurbaz was injured so severely that he was unable to walk and had to be carried off on the shoulders of one of his teammates after the Afghanistan support personnel were hurried onto the field.

After the warm-up matches, Pakistan will face India on October 23 in Melbourne in their World Cup opener match.

Here is the video: