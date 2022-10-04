T20 World Cup 2022: Not Shami or Deepak Chahar, This Player Will Replace Jasprit Bumrah

T20 World Cup 2022: Team India was dealt a big setback as Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the T20 World Cup due to injury. The big question among Indian fans is who will take his place. Australian all-rounder Shane Watson shares his opinion on Burah's replacement. Mohammad Shami and Deepak Chahar are already on the T20 World Cup standby list, but Shane Watson has picked one man he believes will be the greatest possible alternative.

In the latest episode of ICC Review, Watson named Mohammad Siraj as the best prospective alternative for Bumrah for the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. Siraj was called up as a substitute for the injured Bumrah for the final two matches of the South Africa T20I series. Watson stated, "Mohammad Siraj is the man I would choose if Jasprit is not available because of his firepower. Without Bumrah, that's the one thing India won't have, which is crucial on Australian wickets with pace and bounce on the bigger venues. "

He said, "Siraj is fantastic with the new ball. He is quick, he swings the ball hard, and he has outstanding defensive abilities. And, based on what we've seen in the IPL, he's become better over the previous few years. As a result, he is likely to have the greatest influence on me."