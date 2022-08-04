T20 World Cup 2022: Not KL Rahul, This All-Rounder Likely To Be Named As Vice-Captain

Hardik Pandya made a comeback to the Indian squad after his outstanding performances in IPL 2022, and he proved himself again as a major component of the side with his stellar innings in a very short period of time.

He recently led the Indian team against Ireland, and if recent reports are to be believed, Pandya might be appointed as India's permanent vice-captain in the T20I format very soon.

Earlier, KL Rahul was named as Rohit Sharma's deputy, but because of his injuries, Rahul hasn't played much cricket in 2022, and with the ICC T20I World Cup on the horizon, the BCCI might name Hardik Pandya as the Vice-Captain.

Pandya was in excellent form against England, and after being rested for the ODI leg against West Indies, he returned to play in the T20I series, where he has made some important contributions in the three matches so far.

India presently leads the series 2-1, and the fourth T20I encounter is on Saturday in Florida, USA.