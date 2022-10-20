T20 World Cup 2022: No Place For Rishabh Pant, R Ashwin, Harshal Patel In Match Against Pakistan

The arch-rivals India and Pakistan will begin their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign On Sunday, October 23, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne. The Rohit Sharma-led team will be seeking to get revenge on the Pakistan team for the humiliating loss in the T20 World Cup in the UAE last year.

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh has shared his playing XI for India's opening match against Pakistan. His team includes five hitters, one all-rounder, two spinners, and three pacers. Speaking to Star Sports, Harbhajan made some simple selections as well as some significant omissions.

"I think the group is honest. I believe the team will include Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, and Axar Patel. They may play together with Yuzi Chahal. Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Mohammad Shami came next, according to Harbhajan Singh."

"I made this decision. Perhaps Harshal Patel won't have a chance. In the first few games, I believe Deepak Hooda and R Ashwin won't have a chance. I consider this to be the starting XI. Shami's regaining his fitness is encouraging for the Indian squad. Given his bowling approach, experience on a large stage is quite important. With Bumrah out, Shami's role has a greater significance," he stated

Harbhajan Singh's Playing XI:

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Yuzi Chahal. Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Mohammad Shami.

Also Read: Pictures: India-Pakistan Players Land In Melbourne Ahead of Their 1st T20 World Cup 2022 Match