T20 World Cup 2022: New Zealand Thrash Australia By 89 Runs

New Zealand beat Australia by 89 runs in the first Super 12 match against Australia in the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Sydney Cricket Ground on October 22.

All-round effort from the New Zealand team:

After winning the toss, Australia captain Aaron Finch elected to bowl first. The Kiwis took an early lead as the openers, Finn Allen and Devon Conway, quickly put up a 50-run partnership. The two were scoring steadily when the first wicket fell to Josh Hazelwood in the fifth over. Allen got out after scoring 42 runs in 16 balls

Conway went on to reach the half-century mark as the two bats combined for a 69-run outing. James Neesham added a finishing flourish for the Kiwis. He and Conway put up a 48-run stand as New Zealand finished 20 overs with a score of 200 for 3. Conway came close to a century in the T20 World Cup, ending undefeated on 92.

Australia's Ineffective Batting:

Chasing 201 runs, pacer Tim Southee dismissed David Warner in the second over to give New Zealand the necessary start in the second innings. Aaron Finch and Mitchell Marsh hit some big sixes and appeared to be game changers, but Mitchell Santer removed Aaron Finch for 13 runs in 11 balls. Tim Southee removed Mitchell Marsh.

Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, and Mathew Wade failed to score runs. Glen Maxwell sought to raise the stakes but was removed in the 14th over by spinner Ish Sodhi. Trent Boult then bowled out the tail-enders to dismiss Australia for 111 in 17.1 overs, resulting in an 89-run defeat.

Brief Scores:

New Zealand

Devon Conway (92*), Finn Allen (42), James Neesham (26*)

Josh Hazlewood 2/41 (4), Adam Zampa 1/39 (4)

Australia:

Glenn Maxwell (28), Pat Cummins (21), Mitchell Marsh (16)

Tim Southee 3/6 (2.1), Mitchell Santer 3/31 (4), Trent Boult 2/24 (4)

