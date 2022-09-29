T20 World Cup 2022: New Zealand Jersey Unveiled

T20 World Cup 2022: New Zealand is the latest cricketing team to reveal their new jersey for the forthcoming T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. The New Zealand team, which finished second in the T20 World Cup 2021, will be trying to go one step further in the 2022 edition and win their first championship.

Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell were the two players posing with their new jerseys. Grey covered the upper half of the shirt, while black covered the bottom half. The jersey also had three white stripes in the center, in contrast to New Zealand's jersey from the previous edition in 2021, which featured green on the top half.

A few days ago, India and Pakistan unveiled their new T20 World Cup shirts, which quickly went viral on social media. Australia, the tournament's hosts, have also revealed their jersey for the huge ICC event in October.

