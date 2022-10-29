T20 World Cup 2022: New Zealand Beats Sri Lanka By 65 runs

New Zealand defeated Sri Lanka by 65 runs on Saturday at Sydney Cricket Ground to maintain their lead in Group 1 of the Super-12 stage of the current T20 World Cup.

Batting first, despite being down to 15 for 3 at one point, Glenn Phillips' 104 off 64 balls powered the Blackcaps to 167 for 7. Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips of New Zealand batted together for 84 runs, with Glenn Phillips achieving his half-century.

There were a handful of simple catches dropped and bad fielding that let New Zealand get back into the game. New Zealand had scored 127 runs with 4 wickets lost after 16.4 overs. But Glenn Phillips came into his own at the end of the innings, striking massive sixes to help New Zealand reach a decent total of 167. Kasun Rajitha collected one wicket, Maheesh Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Lahiru Kumara each collected one wicket

While defending the score, New Zealand bowled out Sri Lanka for 102, with Trent Boult taking 4 for 13 and Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi both taking two wickets. Except for Dasun Shanka 35 (35) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa, 34 (22) other players failed to reach double-digit

Brief Scores:

New Zealand 167/7

Glenn Phillips 104 (64), Daryl Mitchell 22 (24)

Trent Boult 4/13, Mitchell Santer 2/21, Ish Sodhi 2/21

Sri Lanka 102

Dasun Shanaka 35 (32), Bhanuka Rajapaksa 34 (22)

Kasun Rajitha 2/23

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2022: IND- ZIM And IND-SA Match Tickets Available