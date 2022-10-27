T20 World Cup 2022: Netizens Troll KL Rahul For Getting Out Early

T20 World Cup 2022: A bad day for KL Rahul as the opening batter scored only 9 runs off 12 balls as India lost their early wicket early in the game at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.

He was given out after pacer Paul van Meekeren trapped him LBW in front of the stumps. Rahul considered taking a review, but skipper Rohit Sharma, who was on the non-end, the striker's advised him not to. Fans flooded social media with jokes and memes after seeing Rahul leave on the cheap and fail against Pakistan.

Rahul has been the target of criticism for quite some time. Sometimes due to his performance and other times due to his early dismissals, After failing to get India off to a strong start against Pakistan, there were high expectations for him to deliver against the Netherlands. But Rahul failed once again and a section of netizens started trolling him.

Here are some reactions:

Indians when they see KL rahul in team. 😆 pic.twitter.com/BhpEITbhrO — hardik (@hardik98662019) October 27, 2022

Kl rahul um duty ah innaiku annan eduthukuran da pic.twitter.com/H6eQVr8xqi — ÀÁ ♦️ (@AA_twits) October 27, 2022

~Before power play ends KL Rahul to others batsman Neenga aaditu irunga na poi rest edukuran pic.twitter.com/KcShLbSQQy — Muthu Kumar (@Muthu__Kumar_24) October 27, 2022