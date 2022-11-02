T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands Wins Against Zimbabwe

The Netherlands overcame Zimbabwe on Wednesday at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide to claim their first victory in the current T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Stage.

Chasing a 118-run target, the Netherlands scored 120 for five in 18 overs, with Max O'Dowd smashing 52 runs off 47 balls (eight fours and a six). Meanwhile, Zimbabwe's Richard Ngarava and Blessing Muzarabani both took two wickets. The Netherlands had a tough start after losing Stephan Myburgh early on, but a 73-run combination between Max O'Dowd and Tom Cooper put them up for an easy run chase. After both hitters were removed, Bas de Ledee 12 runs helped to win the gams against Zimbabwe.

Initially, Zimbabwe was knocked out for 117 in 19.2 overs, thanks to some superb Dutch bowling. Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza scored 40 runs off 24 balls, including three fours and three sixes. Meanwhile, Paul van Meekeren grabbed three wickets, while Brandon Glover, Logan van Beek, and Bas de Leede each took two.

With a loss against the Netherlands, Zimbabwe has lost its chance to go to the semi-finals.

Brief Scores:

Netherlands: 120/5 (18)

Max O'Dowd: 52 (47), Tom Cooper: 32 (29)

Richard Ngarava: 2/18, Blessing Muzarabani: 2/23

Zimbabwe: 117 (19.2)

Sikandar Raza: 40 (24), Sean Williams: 28 (23)

Paul van Meekeren: 3/29, Bas de Leede: 2/14. Logan van Beek: 2/17

