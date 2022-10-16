T20 World Cup 2022: Namibia Stun Asia Champions By 55 Runs

T20 World Cup 2022: Namibia defeated Sri Lanka by 55 runs in the T20 World Cup 2022 opening game in Geelong.

Batting first, Namibia scored 163 in just 20 overs. The Namibia team seemed facing trouble after losing six wickets for 93 in 14.2 overs. In just 34 balls, Jan Frylinck and JJ Smit put on a 70-run partnership for the seventh wicket. Jan Frylinck scored 44 off 28 balls while JJ Smit remained unbeaten on 31 off 16 balls.

For Sri Lanka, Pramod Madushan Liyanagamage picked two wickets, while Maheesh Theekshana Dushmantha Chameera, Chamika Karunaratne, and Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva each grabbed one wicket.

As a response, Sri Lanka never had the upper hand after dropping three wickets during the powerplay. The two standout performers were Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka (27 off 23b; 24, 16) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (20 off 21b; 24). In 19 overs, Sri Lanka was bowled out for 108 runs. In 3.3 overs, Pathum Nissanka (6), Kusal Mendis (6), and Danushka Gunathilaka (zero) were all out.

Ben Shikongo, Bernard Scholtz, David Wiese, and Jan Frylinck grabbed two wickets each for Namibia.

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule, Streaming Details, Match Time and Other Details