T20 World Cup 2022: Mohammad Shami Fit to Fly to Australia?

T20 World Cup 2022: Mohammed Shami is the first player to replace the injured Jasprit Bumrah, and the former is expected to go to Australia next week. Shami, who has just recently recovered from Covid-19, is presently working on his fitness and should be able to join the rest of the Indian squad in Perth next week.

Shami is expected to join the Indian team within the next 3-4 days, according to the news agency PTI. "If fit, Mohammed Shami was always going to be the first substitute because he is the closest the Indian squad can get in terms of raw skill. "He'll be joining us sometime next week," a source privy to selection issues, told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Deepak Chahar has sustained an ankle injury and will most likely be rested for the remaining ODIs against South Africa. Chahar is a member of India's reserves for the T20 World Cup in 2022, so he will be evaluated in the following days.

According to India's training schedule in Perth, they will have three days of hard training for five hours between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on October 8, 9, and 12, followed by two T20 warm-up games on October 10 and 13.