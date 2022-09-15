T20 World Cup 2022: Mohammad Nabi To Lead Afghanistan Team

Afghanistan has announced its 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022, which will start in October. Mohammad Nabi led the squad and N Zardan was named as the vice-captain.

Samiullah Shinwari, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afsar Zazai, Karim Janat, and Noor Ahmad are not among the 17 players that were in the Asia Cup 2022, while Darwish Rasooli, Qais Ahmad, and Salim Safi made the 15-man cut.

Afsar Zazai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rahmat Shah, and Gulbadin Naib have all been selected as reserves for the team.

Afghanistan is placed alongside reigning champions Australia, New Zealand, and England in Group 1 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022. In addition, the winners of Group A and the losers of Group B will join Group 1.

Afghanistan squad for the T20 World Cup 2022:

Mohammad Nabi (C), N Zadran (VC), Gurbaz, Omarzai, Rasooli, Farid Ahmed, Farooqi, Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Mujeeb, Naveen, Qais Ahmed, Rashid Khan, Salim Safi and Usman Ghani.

Reserves:

Afsar Zazai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rahmat Shah, Gulbadin Naib