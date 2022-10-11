Look How Team India is Having Fun in Australia Ahead of World Cup

T20 World Cup 2022: The Indian team for the T20 World Cup squad was currently in Perth preparing for the mega event, which is slated to begin on October 16. The Men in Blue will play four warm-up matches in Perth. India easily won in their first warm-up match against Western Australia XI. In that, Suryakumar Yadav scored a brilliant fifty. The second match is also against Western Australia on October 12. As per the ICC schedule, ahead of the mega event, India will have two warm-up matches against Australia and New Zealand on October 17 and 19.

After the first warm-up match, Indian players were seen enjoying themselves in Perth. The pictures of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul went viral on social media.

Virat Kohli, Harshal Patel and Axar Patel PC@Twitter

Also Read: Women's Asia Cup 2022: Smriti Mandhana Second Indian Woman Player To Achieve This Feat

All-rounder Hardik Pandya, opener KL Rahul and hitter Virat Kohli PC@Twitter

Virat Kohli poses with Australian players

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and other Indian players PC@Twitter

India will begin the T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan on October 23