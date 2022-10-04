T20 World Cup 2022: Meet Team India's Net Bowlers

T20 World Cup 2022: Team India will travel to Australia on October 6 for the mega event, T20 World Cup 2022. Along with the main squad and standbys, the Men in Blue will go to Australia for the T20 World Cup with four backup options as net bowlers.

According to Sportstar, Mukesh Choudhary and Chetan Sakariya, a left-arm pace combination, have been added to the squad of bowlers, which also includes Umran Malik and Kuldeep Sen. Mukesh Choudhary, who wowed everyone with his powerplay bowling for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2022, is presently practicing in Pune, while the other three are competing in the Irani Cup.

Notably, Bumrah experienced back stiffness ahead of the Twenty20 International against South Africa in Thiruvananthapuram and was ruled out of the series opener. He was later ruled out of the South Africa series when a back stress fracture was discovered. However, no more details regarding his injuries have been revealed, and Mohammed Siraj has been appointed as his replacement for the T20I series against South Africa.

Standby players, Pacer Mohammed Siraj and batsman Shreyas Iyer will join the squad in Brisbane for their two warm-up matches on October 17 and 19.

India's T20 World Cup Squad:

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh

Standby players:

Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, and Deepak Chahar