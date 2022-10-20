T20 World Cup 2022: Meet The Only Female Staff With Indian Squad

The BCCI, the wealthiest cricket organisation in the world, always tries to provide its players with the best. Along with playing squad, support personnel is often crucial. In the Indian support staff, there is a female staff who also traveled to Australia along with India's T20 World Cup squad.

Who is that Female staff?

Rajlaxmi Arora is one the India support personnel team member. She is crucial in establishing the bond between Indian athletes and their supporters. She is BCCI's senior media producer at the moment. She was part of the crew that travelled to Australia, and she is the only member of the support staff who has never left the group. The other work of Rajlaxmi Arora is equally noteworthy.

Prior to each series, Raj Laxmi is also in charge of coordinating media interaction with Team India players and the media. She started off as a content writer for businesses. In 2015, she started working with BCCI as a social media manager. Since then, she has been promoted to Senior Producer.

Raj Laxmi Arora was also the head of BCCI's four-member Internal Committee (IC) which handles complaints of sexual misconduct

Rajlaxmi Arora Eductaion:

From Pune's Symbiosis Institute Of Media And Communication, she earned a bachelor's degree in media studies. She participated in the basketball and shooting teams at Riverdale High School.