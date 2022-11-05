T20 World Cup 2022: Meet Group 1 Semi Final Teams

Group 1 Super 12 matches were completed, and it's time for the semi-finals. It is known that in Group 1, New Zealand, Australia, England, Sri Lanka, Ireland, and Afghanistan battled for the semi-finals. Though few games were washed out, all the group matches were thrilling. Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Ireland teams also gave their best to win the battles, however, they lost and were out of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Defending champions Australia, New Zealand, and England have equal points. All three teams won five matches out of three and got seven points. However, Australia has a lower net run rate than England. Australia's semis chances depended on the England and Sri Lanka match. If Sri Lanka defeats England, Australia qualifies for the semis. But that did not happen. England defeated Sri Lanka in their crucial match and entered the semis. So, Australia was out of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Here are the Group 1 semi-final teams:

1. New Zealand

2. England

In group 2, so far, South Africa and India stand at the top 1 and 2 places. Pakistan is still in the semifinal race. However, the group 2 semi-final teams will be known after tomorrow's matches

