T20 World Cup 2022: Meet The First Team To Enter Semi-Finals

New Zealand won their last T20 World Cup 2022 super-12 match, defeating Ireland by 35 runs, and became the first team to qualify for the semi-finals in the T20 World Cup 2022.

In yet another critical match, Kane Williamson hit 61 and led his team to a total of 185. Fin Allen and Daryl Mitchell also contributed to the team setting a decent target against Ireland. Joshua Little was on fire with the ball, taking a hat-trick in the 19th over. Ireland's Gareth Delany took two wickets.

Ireland got off to a terrific start in chase of 186. In the first eight overs, Ireland openers Andrew Balbirnie and Paul Stirling smashed the Blackcaps bowlers all over the place, accumulating 68 runs for the first wicket. Ireland lost the run chase once spinners were introduced. Mitchell Santner gave a breakthrough for the New Zealand team by removing Balbirnie. Then Ish Sodhi came in and took a couple of wickets, while Lockie Ferguson and Tim Southee chipped in to demolish the Irish middle and lower order.

Brief Scores

New Zealand: 185/6 (20 overs)

Kane Williamson 61, Finn Allen 32; Josh Little 3/22, Gareth Delany 2/30

Ireland: 150/9 (20 overs)

Paul Stirling 37, Andy Balbirnie 30; Lockie Ferguson 3/22, Mitchell Santner 2/26, Tim Southee 2/29

Also Read: MS Dhoni Wants CSK To Retain This Top Player