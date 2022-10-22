T20 World Cup 2022: Look At Pakistan Team Strengths and Weakness

Arch Rivals India and Pakistan will face off against each other in the T20 World Cup 2022 match on October 23, 2022, at Melbourne Cricket Stadium. Millions of people and cricket experts were waiting for the mouth-watering clash. Meanwhile, in an exclusive interview with Zee News, Gambhir said that Pakistan's fast bowling attack was the best in the T20 World Cup 2022. On the other hand, he claimed that Babar Azam's team lack of middle-order batting.

"When it comes to the T20 World Cup, Pakistan has the finest bowling assault, particularly in terms of pace bowling. Pakistan is the only team with three bowlers that can bowl at 140 mph or faster. When compared to other teams, Australia has one bowler who can bowl at 140mph or higher, whereas England has Mark Wood who can bowl at 150mph or higher. However, when it comes to Pakistan's pace attack, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, and Shaheen Afridi can all bowl at a good pace. As a result, their main strength is their rapid bowling." Gambhir stated in Zee News' "Cricket ke Samrat."

"On the other hand, Pakistan lacks a middle order. Once Babar is gone, they will be in major danger, and there are large boundaries in Australia that would be difficult for Pakistan batsmen to cross "Gambhir has added.

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistani Batsman Injured Ahead Of Crucial Match Against India