T20 World Cup 2022: Last Date To Announce The Squads

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has set a deadline for all cricketing boards to submit their final squads for the next T20 World Cup 2022, which will be held later this year in Australia.

All cricket boards have been instructed to submit their teams by September 15th. The ICC has previously confirmed the schedule for the seventh edition of the T20 World Cup, which will begin on October 17.

The group matches will begin on October 23, and Round 1 will last for one week. The eight teams have been separated into two groups, A and B. The top two teams of groups A and B will play against super 12 teams.

Round 1 – Group A: Sri Lanka, Ireland, Netherlands, Namibia

Round 1 – Group B: Bangladesh, Scotland, Papua New Guinea, Oman

Super 12 – Group 1: England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, Winner of Group A, Runner-up of Group B

Super 12 – Group 2: India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Runner-up of Group A, Winner of Group B

With teams revealing their squads ahead of the ICC's biggest event, the Men's T20 World Cup, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will follow suit.

According to Sportskeeda, a source has informed them that the India squad for the event would be announced on September 6 or 7.