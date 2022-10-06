T20 World Cup 2022: Jasprit Bumrah Gives Fitting Reply To Trolls With Cryptic Message

T20 World Cup: After renowned fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the upcoming ICC tournament in Australia, India's dreams of winning a T20 World Cup were crushed. The fast bowler was pulled out of the event after sustaining a stress fracture in his back. After Bumrah was ruled out a few people questioned the Indian cricketer's commitment to the national team, describing him as only a franchise player.

Jasprit Bumrah gave a fitting reply to the trollers with a cryptic message on his Instagram account on Wednesday. "You will never reach your destination if you stop and throw stones at every dog that barks,” wrote Bumrah

Earlier this month, the Indian bowler expressed his disappointment over missing out on the T20 World Cup 2022. "I am gutted that I won’t be a part of the T20 World Cup this time, but thankful for the wishes, care and support I’ve received from my loved ones. As I recover, I’ll be cheering on the team through their campaign in Australia," said Jasprit Bumrah

