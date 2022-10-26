T20 World Cup 2022: Ireland Beat England by 5 Runs

Oct 26, 2022, 14:23 IST
Ireland beat England by five runs via Duckworth-Lewis method in the T20 World Cup after rain interrupted the match for the umpteenth time on Wednesday. Chasing 158, England were 105 for 5 in 14.3 overs when the heavens opened up again in the Super 12 match, which witnessed a delayed start due to wet outfield followed by rain. 

According to the Duckworth-Lewis method, England were found to be five runs short when the umpires decided to call off the game.

