T20 World Cup 2022: Ireland Beat England by 5 Runs

Ireland beat England by five runs via Duckworth-Lewis method in the T20 World Cup after rain interrupted the match for the umpteenth time on Wednesday. Chasing 158, England were 105 for 5 in 14.3 overs when the heavens opened up again in the Super 12 match, which witnessed a delayed start due to wet outfield followed by rain.

According to the Duckworth-Lewis method, England were found to be five runs short when the umpires decided to call off the game.

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya Deserve Credit For How They Finished Game: Babar Azam