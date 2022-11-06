T20 World Cup 2022: India vs Zimbabwe Match Highlights

India thrashed Zimbabwe by 71 runs in their last T20 World Cup 2022 super-12 match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Defending 186 for 5, India bowled Zimbabwe out for 115 runs in 17.2 overs.

Batting first, Suryakumar Yadav continued his outstanding performance in the 2022 T20 World Cup. Suryakumar hit an unbeaten 61 off 25 balls as India built up a massive 186/5. KL Rahul continued his excellent run by hitting successive half-centuries. However, he has fired again shortly after reaching the milestone. Virat Kohli scored 26 (25), while skipper Rohit Sharma scored 15 off 13. The other batsmen that were dismissed were Hardik Pandya (18) and Rishabh Pant 3(5). Meanwhile, Sean Williams was Zimbabwe's pick of the bowlers, posting figures of 2 for 9 in two overs.

In response, the bowlers, particularly R Ashwin, bowled really effectively, dismissing Zimbabwe for 115 in 17.2 overs. Ryan Burl and Sikandar Raza put up some fight before Ashwin finished him off on 35. The carrom ball specialist ended up with three wickets. Pandya and Shami each took two wickets. Axar Patel also took a wicket.

