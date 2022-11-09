T20 World Cup 2022: India vs England Head to Head Records, Winner Prediction

Team India is preparing to face England in the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal 2 on November 10 in Adelaide. After finishing first in Group 2, Rohit Sharma's side will face Jos Buttler's Three Lions, who finished second in Group 1. The Men in Blue have a slight advantage in the head-to-head record between India and England.

Match Date: November 10

Match Time: 1.30 PM IST

Venue: Adelaide

Streaming Channel: Star Sports Network

Online: Disney+ Hotstar

Head-to-Head records:

When it comes to the T20 World Cup, the two teams have met three times: in 2007, 2009, and 2012. Team India won two matches, while England won one.

Match preview:

India:

With four wins, the Indian team has qualified for the semis. Batsmen Virat Kohli, Siryakumar Yadav, and Hardik Pandya have become the key players in winning the match. Though KL Rahul faced criticism for his poor outing in the first three matches, the team management backed him, and he bounced back in the last two games, scoring fifties. If the openers were also in good form, then the England team has a difficult task ahead.

In the bowling unit, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvi, and Shami will restrict the England batters.

England:

The lower middle order failed to deliver against Sri Lanka, but England will rely on Liam Livingstone and Moeen Ali to deliver against India in the crucial match. The pace trio of Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, and Mark Wood has performed admirably thus far and will be crucial against India. Adil Rashid regained his rhythm and is expected to perform well in the middle overs against the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli. However, England will undoubtedly miss Malan, who is questionable for the semifinal.

Winner Prediction:

The Indian team looks more robust than England, but it will not be easy for the Men in Blue to win against England. They have to score more runs and pick wickets at the right time.

