T20 World Cup 2022 India- Pakistan Toss Report, Playing XI

India and Pakistan teams were ready to begin their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign on October 23 at Melbourne Cricket Ground. The MCG ground was seen fully packed to witness the high-voltage match. Prior to the match, irrespective of the team, fans were seen dancing outside of the MCG.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and choose to bowl first. "We'll field first. It appears to be a good pitch, and it's always fun to bowl in cloudy weather. I believe the ball will swing about a bit, and we must capitalise on this. The preparations have gone well. In Brisbane, we had a handful of practise games. It's time to go out and have some fun. We were expecting nothing less, and maybe we'll be able to entertain them (the crowd). We have seven hitters, three seamers, and two spinners on the team," said toss winning captain

"Toss is not in our hands, but we would have liked to bowl first as well. We'll try to post between 160 and 170 words. We've done our homework and are ready for this big game. We played a T20 series at home (against England) and a tri-series in New Zealand, so we're ready. We have three quick bowlers and two spinners on the team," said Babar Azam

India's playing 11:

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Bhuvnewshwar Kumar, Raavi Chandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.

Pakistan playing 11:

Babar Azam ( C), Mohammad Rizwan ( wk), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen SHah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2022 SL vs IRE: Kusal Mendis and Bowlers Set Up An Easy Win For Sri Lanka