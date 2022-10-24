T20 World Cup 2022 India-Pakistan Match Sets New Record

The face-off between India and Pakistan during the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia set a new viewership record. The nail-biting finish of the Indian team drew 18 million, or 1.8 crore, viewers on Disney+Hotstar, the highest viewership on digital so far.

The edge-of-the-seat India-Pakistan match saw strong viewership numbers right from the start of the game, which ranged between 8 and 10 million. In the last over, when Virat Kohli and R Ashwin were playing the viewership increased from 10 million (1 crore) to 16 million (1.6 crores).

When the two sides last met in the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match, the viewership hit 1.4 crores. Aside from breaking the record set during the Asia Cup 2022, this India versus Pakistan match got more viewers than the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2019 when viewership peaked at 12 million. India, significantly, defeated Pakistan by four wickets in the T20 World Cup match in Melbourne.

