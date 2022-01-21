T20 World Cup 2022: India-Pakistan Match Again, Netizens Share Memes, Jokes

India will face arch-rival Pakistan again on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) released the schedule for the upcoming edition of the worldwide T20 tournament on January 21 (Friday).

India and Pakistan are placed in Group B along with South Africa, Bangladesh, and two more qualifying teams. On the other hand, Group A includes Australia, New Zealand, England, Afghanistan, and two more qualifiers.

Fans on both sides of the border were overjoyed and flooded social media sites with comments as soon as the fixtures were released.

#RohitSharma already started to following T20I Wc schedule.Hitman saying to T20 wc Trophy- I wanna Follow Follow You.....👀👀👀👀🦁🦁🦁🦁😎😎😎😎😎😎😎😎#indvspak #T20WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/VzhenNWlG9 — Abhisek (@Abhisek099) January 21, 2022

