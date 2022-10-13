T20 World Cup 2022: India Lose Against Western Australia XI in 2nd Practice Match

T20 World Cup 2022: In the second practice match against Western Australia XI at Perth's WACA Ground, India lost by a big margin of 35 runs.

Chasing a target of 169, India continued to lose wickets at regular intervals till they were reduced to 132/8. Except for Rahul, none of the Indian hitters contributed much. KL Rahul hit a superb 74 off 55 balls. Apart from Rahul, Hardik Pandya was one of two batsmen to score in double figures with 17.

Earlier, Nick Hobson and D'Arcy Short both struck fifty as Western Australia totaled 168/8 in 20 overs. Hobson (64) and Short (52) put on 110 runs for the second wicket before Indian bowlers came back strongly to keep Western Australia under 170. Ravichandran Ashwin grabbed three wickets, while Harshal Patel took two.

Team India has completed their practice matches and will travel to Brisbane for the two T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up games against Australia and New Zealand which will play on October 17 and 19.

Brief Scores:

Western Australia Total - 168/8 (20 Overs)

Nicholas Hobson - 64 (41).

D'Arcy Short - 52 (38).

India:

Ashwin - 3/32 (4),Harshal - 2/27 (4),Arshdeep - 1/25 (3),Axar - 0/22 (3),Bhuvi 0/15 (2),Hardik - 0/17 (2),Hooda - 0/22 (2).

India Total - 132/8 (20 Overs)

KL Rahul - 74(55), Pant - 9(11), Hooda - 6(9), Hardik - 17(9). Axar - 2(7). Karthik - 10(14). Harshal - 2(10). Ashwin - 2*(4). Bhuvneshwar - 0(1)