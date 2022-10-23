T20 World Cup 2022: India Beats Pakistan Match Highlights

Melbourne: Powered by Virat Kohli’s sensational innings, India defeated Pakistan in the T20 World Cup clash at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on Sunday. Kohli single-handedly led India to an epic four-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan. Kohli and Hardik Pandya revived India with a 113-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2022 Highlights :

India won the toss and skipper Rohit Sharma chose to field first

“We are going to field first. Looks like a good pitch, it's always nice with overcast conditions. Think the ball will swing around a bit,” Rohit Sharma said.

“Toss is not in our hands. We'll try to post around 160-170. We have prepared well, and we are ready for this big game,” Pak skipper Babar Azam said.

Rohit Sharma closes his eyes and smiles and grimaces while the national anthem was played at the MCG

Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam come out on the field as opening batsmen

India gets off to a brilliant start as Pakistan scores just one run and that too because of a wide

Babar goes for a Golden Duck after he lost his DRS appeal against LBW appeal from Arshdeep

Babar Azam lbw b Arshdeep Singh 0 (1), Pakistan 1/1 in 1,1 overs

Rizwan tried to pull a real bouncer from Arshdeep but gets caught by

Rizwan c Bhuvneshwar b Arshdeep 4 (12), Pakistan 15/2 in 4 overs

Mohammed Shami bowls his first over in T20I cricket since the last T20 World Cup

At the end of powerplay, Pakistan were 32/2 with a run rate of 5.33

Masood hits a four on 145kph bouncer from Pandya. Pakistan 41/2 after 7 overs

Masood pulls a bouncer from Shami, Ashwin dives and catches the ball, however, the third umpire reverses the decision of umpire’s out signal

Masood and Iftikhar put on 30m runs for the third wicket. Pakistan 44/2 in 8 overs

Pakistan got through the first 10 overs with just two wickets gone. Pakistan 60/2

Soon after getting a lifeline, Ifthikhar shows extraordinary cricket. He scored 51 off 32 balls. Pakistan 91/2 in 12 overs

Shami bowls out Iftikhar. Iftikhar Ahmed lbw b Mohammed Shami 51 (34), Pakistan 91/3 in 12.2 overs

Soon, the wicket of Shadab Khan falls. Shadab Khan c Suryakumar b Pandya 5 (6), Pakistan 96/4 in 13.2 overs

Haider Ali c Suryakumar b Pandya 2 (4), Pakistan 98/5 in 14 overs

Superb bowling from Ashwin. Pakistan 106/5

Nawaz hits a four off Pandya’s short ball. Pakistan 111/5 in 15.2 overs

Nawaz gets out! Nawaz c Karthik b Pandya 9 (6), Pakistan 115/6 in 15.5 overs

Arshdeep bouncer takes the wicket of Asif Ali. Third wicket for Arshdeep in the World Cup - Asif Ali c Karthik b Arshdeep Singh 2 (3), Pakistan 120/7 in 16.4 overs

Shan Masood is on the crease making most of his stand two Fours. Masood completes a half-ton. Pakistan 135/7 in 18 overs

Shaheen Afridi hits six in Shahid Afridi style! Hits subsequent four. Pakistan 149/7 in 19 overs

Afridi gives an easy catch to Bhuvneshwar. Shaheen Afridi c & b Bhuvneshwar 16 (8), Pakistan 151/8 off 19.2 overs

Haris Rauf hits six sending the ball over the square leg boundary Pakistan 159/8 in 20 overs as the first innings comes to a close.

KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma open the second innings and Shaheen Afridi has the ball in hands. India needed 160 run to win.

Naseem Shah comes in for the second over. India 5/0 after 1 over

Rahul gets outs. Rahul b Naseem Shah 4 (8), India 7/1 in 1.5 overs

Virat Kohli comes in as Rahul departs the field. India are 7/1 in 2 overs

Rohit gets out on Haris Rauf ball. He walks off as the replay shows he was right.

Suryakumar goes and India are three down. Suryakumar Yadav c Mohammad Rizwan b Haris Rauf 15 (10), India 26/3 in 5.3 overs

At the end of powerplay, India 31/3. Axar Patel to give stand to Virat Kohli

Axar gets run out despite a fumble from Babar. Axar Patel run out (Babar Azam/Mohammad Rizwan) 2 (3), India 31/4 in 6.1 overs



It is really down to Kohli and Pandya now. India 41/4 in 9 overs.

After 10 overs, India 45/4. No shots of authority yet. Later, Pandya hits a four off Shadab

Kohli was on 15 off 24, Pakistan just reviewed a catch appeal against him that came to nothing.

In the 12th over, India gets 3 sixes. India 74/4 in 12 overs. Babar brings Afridi back early now.

With four more runs, Kohli brings up the 50 partnership

India need 70 off 36 balls as both Kohli and Pandya made 60 runs off 47 balls in partnership

The danger man Haris returns for 16th over.

In the 17th over, no boundaries for India

On Afridi’s ball, Kohli pulls to the boundary and brings up his half century in 52 balls

India 129/4, need 31 to win off 12

Kohli and Pandya 100-run stand off 75 balls

India need 16 to win off the last over

Pandya’s sky shot falls into the hands of Babar. Dinesh comes to crease.

Pandya c Babar Azam b Mohammad Nawaz 40 (37), India 144/5 in 19.1 overs

Full toss again from Nawaz and Kohli pulls it beyond the boundary. The umpire signals no ball as well. Double whammy here and India now need 6 to win off 3 balls

India need 5 to win off 3

Nawaz had bowled Kohli over but it is a free hit, the batters run three but the Pakistan fielders ask if the runs stand because the ball had hit the stumps. Umpires say yes, that is the case, India need 2 to win off 2 balls.

India loses Karthik wicket off Nawaz ball. Ashwin on strike. India need two to win off one.

Ashwin ignores a wide ball. Scores level.

Ashwin clears the field. India win by 4 wickets!

