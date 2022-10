The Netherlands were beaten by Team India by 56 runs in their second Super 12 Group 2 encounter of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Batting first, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Suryakumar Yadav led India to 179/2 in 20 overs, and the bowlers then bowled flawlessly to restrict the Netherlands to 123/9 in 20 overs.