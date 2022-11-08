T20 World Cup 2022: India and New Zealand in Finals!

Rain has played an important role in the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, with numerous matches being delayed or cancelled due to inclement weather. With the tournament nearing its conclusion, the ICC cannot afford for matches to be rained out. So, specific regulations have been implemented to ensure that matches will be finished despite weather delays.

New Zealand vs Pakistan weather report:

The temperature in Sydney on Wednesday (November 9) is expected to range between 21 and 14 degrees. However, there is a 20% chance of rain. However, the rain will not disrupt the match, but we may witness some delays at the most.

India vs England weather report:

According to the most recent weather forecasts, Adelaide will have a partly cloudy sky with sun out on match day, with chances of rain increasing to 24% throughout the day and dropping to 8% at night. In Adelaide, however, there is a 43-55% probability of showers in the afternoon and evening on Wednesday. As a result, there are chances that rain may disrupt the match.

What if rain interrupts the matches?

If there is a delay in the match, the number of overs will be adjusted according to the ICC-set overs per hour rate. To get a result, the semi-finals and finals will be given 30 minutes of additional time on the regular match day and there is also a reserve day.

Even if the matches were washed out on reserve day, the table toppers from both teams- New Zealand and India will advance to the final;