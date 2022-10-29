T20 World Cup 2022: IND- ZIM And IND-SA Match Tickets Available

The International Cricket Council (ICC) issued new tickets for a few T20 World Cup 2022 matches on Saturday (October 29). The ICC has released standing tickets for the matches at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) and Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

"Standing room tickets will cost AUD 20 and will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis. In addition to ICC Hospitality and ICC Travel and Tours packages, a limited number of seated seats are still available. Fans are advised to only purchase tickets through the official website, t20worldcup.com. Tickets obtained through unofficial sources cannot be guaranteed and may be denied," said ICC

With the Super 12 stage now in full swing, fans can still get tickets to catch the world's finest cricketers at other T20 World Cup matches, with kids' tickets beginning at $5 and adult tickets starting at $20.

Tickets for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Final, which will also take place at the MCG on November 13, are still available.

ICC released tickets for these matches:

India vs South Africa - October 30 (Sunday)

India vs Zimbabwe - November 6 (Sunday)

Netherlands vs Pakistan - October 30 (Sunday)

Pakistan vs South Africa-November 3 (Thursday )