T20 World Cup 2022 IND vs PAK: Rohit Sharma's Emotional Reaction During National Anthem Goes Viral
Indian Skipper Rohit Sharma's emotional reaction at the end of India's national anthem before the start of the T20 World Cup 2022 match against Pakistan has given many people goosebumps. It is worth noting that Rohit Sharma is playing his first match as a captain in T20 World Cup. At four overs Pakistan was for 15 two. Arsdheep Singh picked Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan's wickets.
"Rohit's emotions hit us right in the feels," tweeted Mumbai Indians. Fans call it pure emotion.
Here are the reactions:
This is Rohit Sharma's first #T20WorldCup2022 as a captain 🤦#RohitSharma𓃵 couldn't hold back his tears towards the end of the #NationalAnthem ..!!
What a moment 🇮🇳🚩❤️#India #IndianCricketTeam #INDvPAK #Melbourne #Prabhas #PriyAnkit #UrvashiRautela #ModiInDevBhumi #Indore pic.twitter.com/VphcuSwbYj
— Fight Against HINDUPHOBIA- ( WORLD MUST UNITED ) (@SANATANI2022) October 23, 2022
Also Read: T20 World Cup 2022 India- Pakistan Toss Report, Playing XI
Satisfaction 😭😭😭 #INDvPAK #RohitSharma𓃵 pic.twitter.com/YRuROHKHMG
— Immy|| 🇮🇳 (@TotallyImro45) October 23, 2022
Rohit was so emotional during the time of National Anthem.@ImRo45
🇮🇳#INDvPAK #T20worldcup22 #WorldCup2022 #RohitSharma𓃵 #RohitSharma #ViratKohli𓃵 pic.twitter.com/WHZTNTEQS2
— ℛℴ𝓌𝒹𝓎ᴮᵒʸ𝓛𝓾𝓬𝓴𝔂 (@rowdyboyluckyop) October 23, 2022
Pure Emotions. 🥺❤️
Our Captain. 🏏❤️@ImRo45 #T20worldcup #indiaVsPakistan #TeamIndia #India #RohitSharma𓃵 pic.twitter.com/TCZAXXQwLP
— Divyam Dua (@divyamdua08) October 23, 2022
@ImRo45 #RohitSharma𓃵 #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/3Meija5seZ
— SACHIN YADAV (@sachinyadav0045) October 23, 2022