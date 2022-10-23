T20 World Cup 2022 IND vs PAK: Latest Melbourne Weather Report, Match Time, India Streaming Details and Squads

The match between India and Pakistan will be played at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia. After playing two games against each other in Asia Cup 2022, both teams are set to face each other for the third time this year. In the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, India and Pakistan are in Group 2.

In the tournament, India is led by Rohit Sharma, while Pakistan is led by Babar Azam. Both teams will face off in the opening match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. The match between India and Pakistan is the 16th of the tournament's super 12 round.

When is India vs Pakistan match?

The match between India and Pakistan is set to play on October 23rd ( Sunday) at 1:30 PM

Weather Report:

The weather gods appear to be smiling on Melbourne. Cricket fans around the world can relax because Melbourne has not reported any rain since the morning. According to the most recent updates from Melbourne, 'on the India vs. Pakistan match day, it is overcast in Melbourne, but the weather is holding up nicely.' As the day progresses, the weather department predicts that 'it will be bright and sunny in Melbourne today.

It’s overcast in Melbourne but the forecast has improved a lot and there now appears to be just a small chance of any showers this evening. 🤞🏻 #T20WorldCup #INDvPAK — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) October 22, 2022

Squads:

India:

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami. Standby Players: Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj

Pakistan:

Babar Azam (C), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir. Standby Players: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani.

Also Read: Ind vs Pak T20 World Cup 2022: Records and Statistics at Melbourne Cricket Ground

Where to watch India -Pakistan match?

India:

On TV: The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 will be televised live in India on Star Sports. So the IND - PAK match will be televised on Star Sports network in India.

Online: The live broadcast will be available on Disney+ Hoststar.

Pakistan:

The match will be broadcast on PTV Sports and Ten Sports in Pakistan.